1/1
Margaret Ann Stewart
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) TOGETHER AGAIN Margaret Ann (Haughawout) Stewart, age 84, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Thanksgiving morning, November 26, 2020. She was born in Akron on April 26, 1936 to the late Rex Haughawout and Grace (Davis) Rogers. She grew up in Windham, Ohio and spent most of her years being a stay-at-home mom. Peggy enjoyed reading, listening to music, dancing, playing bingo and getting together with friends and family. Preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Davie; her son, Duane; siblings: George Haughawout, Bruce Rogers, Sandy Beech and Debbie Barry. She is survived by her daughters, Diana, Dawn (Jeff) Grubich and Shawn; her son, Darrell; 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. A special thank you to granddaughter, Lindsey and her husband , Nick Young for their loving care and devotion. Calling hours will be Monday 5 - 7 p.m. at the Hummel Funeral Home, 500 E. Exchange St. Akron, Ohio 44304. Please wear a mask and social distance. Private interment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, live streaming will be available on our website www.hummelcares.com at 2:00pm.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hummel Funeral Homes and Crematories
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hummel Funeral Homes and Crematories
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
330-253-6126
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved