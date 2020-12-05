) TOGETHER AGAIN Margaret Ann (Haughawout) Stewart, age 84, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Thanksgiving morning, November 26, 2020. She was born in Akron on April 26, 1936 to the late Rex Haughawout and Grace (Davis) Rogers. She grew up in Windham, Ohio and spent most of her years being a stay-at-home mom. Peggy enjoyed reading, listening to music, dancing, playing bingo and getting together with friends and family. Preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Davie; her son, Duane; siblings: George Haughawout, Bruce Rogers, Sandy Beech and Debbie Barry. She is survived by her daughters, Diana, Dawn (Jeff) Grubich and Shawn; her son, Darrell; 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. A special thank you to granddaughter, Lindsey and her husband , Nick Young for their loving care and devotion. Calling hours will be Monday 5 - 7 p.m. at the Hummel Funeral Home, 500 E. Exchange St. Akron, Ohio 44304. Please wear a mask and social distance. Private interment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, live streaming will be available on our website www.hummelcares.com
at 2:00pm.