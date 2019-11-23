Home

Margaret Beckett

Margaret Beckett Obituary
Margaret W. Beckett, 93, known by her friends as Peggy, passed away on November 16th 2019 surrounded by loved ones in her home in Coeur d'Alene, ID. Margaret was born on June 30th 1926 in Akron (Sawyerwood), Ohio where she was raised by her parents, Herbert and Florence Widder. Growing up she spent many summer days with friends at Springfield Lake and played hockey and figured skated on that same lake in the winter. Margaret graduated from Springfield High School and was preceded in death by her parents and brother Ralph. In the mid 1960's, Margaret relocated to California where she lived for nearly 30 years before making the decision to leave the Los Angeles area and move to Mesa, AZ in 1994. In 2001 she returned to California living in Walnut Creek until 2005 when she moved to Coeur d'Alene, ID. Margaret is survived by her five children, Lana, James, Thomas, Diana and William as well as 10 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. She was, and always will be, deeply loved by all who knew her.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 23, 2019
