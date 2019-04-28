Margaret Bessie (Whitmire) Traxler



Margaret Bessie (Whitmire) Traxler, age 78, of Fairlawn passed away April 22nd 2019 due to effects of malignant pleural mesothelioma.



Margaret graduated from Kenmore High School, Class of 1958, and the University of Akron. She retired in 2007 from the Akron Public School system as an elementary school teacher with 35 years of service including Rankin and Highland Park Elementary schools. As a teacher, she enjoyed helping kindergartners and 1st. graders to learn the fundamentals of how to be successful academically and in life.



She was preceded in death by parents, Evelyn and Eugene, and brother Charles.



Margaret is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, Richard Traxler and their four children, Autumn Kahwaji (Walid), Ann Van Wagoner (David), Alan and Eric; beloved grandsons, Blake Elias, David Walid and Richard Demarest "Demmy"; brother, David Whitmire; sister, Lois Kelley, and her extended family of nephews, nieces and cousins.



The family appreciates the support of all the medical professionals that helped care for her during her illness, especially Dr. Amy Friedman and Dr. Kyle Yoder and their staffs.



In keeping with Margaret's wishes, cremation has taken place and no public services are planned. Margaret is now free of pain and anxiety and will be remembered by all as a woman of action, lover of nature and a staunch supporter of public education. In lieu of other remembrances, memorial contributions may be made to the University of Akron, Department of Geosciences at https://www.uakron.edu/geology/. At this time, the family requests privacy as we navigate the world without her. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.



Heritage Cremation Society, 330-564-1213 Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary