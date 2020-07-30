Margaret "Peggy" Bingham, from Bath, died the morning of July 26th, 2020 at the age of 64 (born December 28, 1955). She lost her third battle with breast cancer after 28 years. The family is not gobsmacked. She is survived by her husband, Mike; son, Todd, and son, TJ; mother, Mary Eleanor Rankin; sister, Kate (Mike) Hearn; brother, Charles (Kathleen) Rankin; sister, Ellen (Matt) Mitchell; sister-in-law, Amy (Joe) Bilardo. Peggy was a valued member of St. Victor parish in Richfield, a former staff member at Walsh Jesuit High School, former adjunct professor at University of Akron, and avid quilter. She spent the majority of her free time advocating and volunteering in breast cancer cure efforts. She lived everyday as if it were a gift and her contagious smile will be missed. Always pray to have eyes that see the best in people, a heart that forgives the worst, a mind that forgets the bad, and a soul that never loses faith in God. The family would like to thank the many caregivers at Cleveland Clinic Akron General who helped Peggy in her battle. During this time Dr. John Petrus and his staff worked along with Peggy, even when she was persnickety. The entire families quality of life with Peggy was significantly improved with their assistance. There will be no services during this pandemic. A delayed memorial service may be held later in the year. Peggy would not want to put anyone's health at risk. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society
.