Margaret Boyd
Margaret was called home to be with the Lord on September 21, 2020. Margaret was born and raised in Akron, Ohio, where she raised her family. She also later married Donnie-Long. She was a lifetime member of Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church, where sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. She retired from Warrensville Medical Center after working there over 30 years and accumulating many service awards. Margaret enjoyed singing, taking pictures, spending time with family and worshipping the Lord. She was preceded in death by her mother, Constance "Connie" Boyd, father, Jefferey Montgomery and brother, Jeffrey Boyd. Margaret is survived by numerous loved ones including her husband, Donnie Long; daughters Elizabeth Boyd (Jermaine Winn), Constance Boyd (Shorty Berry), Erika Mathews (Toriko Thompson), Tia Mathews, and Mariam Mathews-Gwin (Brendan Gwin); sister Dorothy "Dot" Gatlin, brother Gene Montgomery; grandchildren David, Rodney, Dontae, Roosevelt, Danae, Taris, Christina, Prince, Madison, Princess, Jaya, Aaron and Issiac; great-grandchildren Rodney Jr, Raniah, King, Dacota, Kahlani and a host of nephews and nieces. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church, 180 Edward Ave., Akron, Ohio 44310 at 12:00 Noon where family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Robert Evans, Eulogizing. Mt. Peace Cemetery, Interment. Condolences for the family may be sent to 1111 Cumberland Dr., Akron, Ohio 44306. Mask and social distancing will be required.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
