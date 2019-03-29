Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Margaret Boylen Obituary
Margaret

"Peggy" Boylen

TOGETHER AGAIN

Margaret "Peggy" Boylen, 92, was called home to be reunited with her beloved husband, Richard on March 26, 2019. A lifelong Akron resident, she was born June 29, 1926 to late parents Elmer and Mary Bond. Her family was very important to her. She was a proud Indians fan, enjoyed crocheting, camping, attending softball games and wrestling matches, and spending winters in Florida with family and friends. Peggy loved working at Iacomini's where she had many loyal customers.

Peggy was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Richard, and grandson, Michael. She is survived by her children, Georgia (John) Gainer, Richard (Maryann) Boylen, Gary (Karen) Boylen, Helene (John) Freed, Betty (Roy) Porter; grandchildren, Corrina, Christopher, Jennifer, Michelle, Nicole, Nicholas, Rachael, Jessica; great grandchildren, Michael, Jordan, Brandon, Tianna, Mason, Lexi, MaKaila, Camden, Clara, Tori; and siblings, Eleanor, Mike, Janet, Bill, Nancy.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 29 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral service at 7 p.m. Cremation will take place at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2019
