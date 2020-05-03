Margaret C. Peto, 94, passed away April 30, 2020. She was born in Eastbank, WVa. to the late James and Sarah (Markham) McSurley and lived in Akron since 1950. In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; son, Michael; grandson, Steven; six sisters and one brother. She is survived by her children, Steve (Cathy) Peto and Pam (Jerry) Goins; grandchildren, Samantha (Nick) Olson, Shelly (Brian) Oxley and Debbie Young; great-grandchildren, Jack and Skylar Belle Olson, Randee, Alexandria and Morgan Young, Dakota Oxley and Shawn Mobley; friend and companion, Richard Lambert; and many nieces and nephews. A private, family graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park, with a celebration of her life to be announced later. Please share your thoughts, condolences and pictures by visiting her Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.