Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
330-836-3100
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Margaret Campbell


1928 - 2019
Margaret Campbell Obituary
(nee Boehringer) Margaret Ellen Campbell (nee Boehringer), 90, of Fairlawn, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019. The family will receive friends at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Road, Fairlawn on Saturday, November 23 from 10 am until noon. Entombment will take place at a later date at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Coats for Kids, P.O. Box 74767, Cleveland, Ohio 44194-0850.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 22, 2019
