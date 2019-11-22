|
|
(nee Boehringer) Margaret Ellen Campbell (nee Boehringer), 90, of Fairlawn, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019. The family will receive friends at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Road, Fairlawn on Saturday, November 23 from 10 am until noon. Entombment will take place at a later date at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Coats for Kids, P.O. Box 74767, Cleveland, Ohio 44194-0850.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 22, 2019