TOGETHER AGAIN CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Margaret Conley, age 91, a wonderful mother, passed under the grace of God on May 9, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Philip, she is survived by children, Mary, Jim, Ellen, Stephen, John, Jody, Aggie, Micheal; grandchildren, Kelly, Laura, David, Hannah, Philip and nine great-grandchildren. Margaret enjoyed crafts and gardening and took great comfort from her stuffed animal "Patrick" and her angel ViMary from Senior Helpers of Northeast Ohio. A special thanks to the staff at Continuing Healthcare of Cuyahoga Falls. No services at this time. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 17, 2020.
