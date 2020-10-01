Margaret Cornell

Margaret "Peg" Steurer Cornell, 74, passed away on August 24, 2020 at her home in Arizona. Born in Akron to the late George and Elizabeth Steurer, she had moved to Arizona 18 years ago. She had attended St. Paul's Grade School and graduated from Coventry High School. Before her retirement she was a Staff Specialist for Allstate Insurance in Hudson. Preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; her brothers, George W. Jr., Edward, and Thomas; sister, Marjorie; she is survived by brothers, John Steurer and Larry Steurer (his wife, Toni); sisters, Mary Louise Krieg, Elizabeth McGonigal, and Kathleen Fischer; sister-in-law, Patricia Steurer; many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 3 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, followed by inurnment at Stow Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Holy Family Parish. Please visit Peg's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com
