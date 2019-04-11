Home

Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
4:30 PM
Margaret E. Fergus, 95, passed away April 9, 2019. She was born June 30, 1923 in Akron, the daughter of the late Clarence and Ellen Mosier. She will always be remembered as a spunky person who loved her family. She enjoyed giving to her community. In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, William Fergus; granddaughter, Pamela; brother, Kenneth; and son-in-law, Chuck. She is survived by son, Lawrence (Cheryl) Fergus; daughter Beverly Murphy; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; as well as numerous family members and friends. Visitation will be 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm Saturday April 13, 2019 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street), where funeral services will immediately follow at 4:30 p.m. Pastor Charles Murphy will officiate. Private interment Greenlawn Memorial Park. Following the funeral those attending are welcome to join the family for a light meal and refreshments. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 11, 2019
