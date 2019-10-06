|
|
Margaret E. "Evelyn" Hughey Margaret E. "Evelyn" Hughey of Burton, age 96, passed peacefully away on Friday, October 4, 2019 at home. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the Swartz Funeral Home, 1225 West Hill Road, Flint, Pastor Jon Gildner officiating. Burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation 12 noon Tuesday, until the time of the service at the funeral home. Evelyn was born in Tennessee on April 29, 1923, the daughter of the late Cam and Violet (Jacobs) Willis. Evelyn was a member of Central Church of the Nazarene. Because of Mom's love and caring of her family, she passed down the ability for all of us to love unconditionally and deeply. She was such a gift to us. Surviving are daughters, Lynda S. (Jack) Wagner and Jackie L. (Charlie) Montpas; grandchildren, Mike and Heidi Wagner, Kristi Curran, Todd Montpas, Scott Montpas, and Lisa and Brian Nordin; great-grandchildren, Mike Curran, Kelsi Curran, Cortney Curran, Connor Montpas, Corbin Montpas, Caleb Montpas, Niklas Nordin and Lukas Nordin, Zach Wagner, Ashley Wagner and Chloe Carr; sister, Jo Robinson of Fort Collins, CO. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Hughey. A very special thank you to Hospice Nurse Claudia Gagnon and her medical team for the loving and compassionate care they showed in taking care of our mom. Your condolences may be shared with the family at swartzfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 6, 2019