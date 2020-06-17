Margaret E. Mathews left this earth peacefully on Sunday evening, June 14, 2020 at the age of 73. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Delores Junius; siblings, Richard Powell, Cheryl Junius and Letitia Franklin; daughter, Lena Mathews; and grandchildren, Star and Stan Henderson. She leaves to cherish her memory children, Alia, Syncerae, Harry (Myneke), Sheila, and Shelly (Steve); siblings, Robert Junius and Pauline Paige; her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Homegoing service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 where family will receive friends from 3:30 p.m. until time of service. Condolences for the family may be sent to the funeral home.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 17, 2020.