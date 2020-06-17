Margaret E. Mathews left this earth peacefully on Sunday evening, June 14, 2020 at the age of 73. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Delores Junius; siblings, Richard Powell, Cheryl Junius and Letitia Franklin; daughter, Lena Mathews; and grandchildren, Star and Stan Henderson. She leaves to cherish her memory children, Alia, Syncerae, Harry (Myneke), Sheila, and Shelly (Steve); siblings, Robert Junius and Pauline Paige; her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Homegoing service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 where family will receive friends from 3:30 p.m. until time of service. Condolences for the family may be sent to the funeral home.