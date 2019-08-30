|
|
Margaret Ellen Moran Margaret Ellen Moran, 93, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2019 at Concordia at Sumner. Born on April 19, 1926, in Champaign, Illinois to the late Daniel P. and Catherine (Hagan) O'Donnell. Margaret Ellen graduated from Champaign High School in 1944, and in 1948 became the first woman to graduate from the University of Illinois with a degree in Metallurgical Engineering. Upon receiving her degree, she worked as a research assistant in the Department of Metallurgical Engineering for two years. She married John J. Moran in August 1948, and in the following two years they had two daughters. After her husband finished Law School in 1950, they moved to Lackawanna, N.Y. During the time she lived in Lackawanna she was a full time mother and participated in school and community activities. The family moved to Hamburg, N.Y. in 1958, and the following year she decided to return to work. Unable to gain employment as a woman at any of the three steel plants in the area, she decided to go into education as there was a demand for teachers. She returned to school, completed a MS degree in Education, and taught 2nd grade for six years at McKinley School in Lackawanna, N.Y. During the summer of 1965 the family relocated to Akron, Ohio. Margaret Ellen continued her teaching career with Akron Public Schools, teaching 2nd grade at David Hill School for the next 25 years, retiring in 1990. She was an active member of St. Sebastian's Catholic Church where she was a long time member of their choir. In 2005, Margaret Ellen moved to the Concordia at Sumner Senior Community, and became a member of Guardian Angels Catholic Church. During her retirement she volunteered at Seiberling Nature Realm and with Senior Independence. She was an avid reader, enjoyed watching movies, and traveling. While living at Concordia in independent living, she was a very active, contributing member of the community. In addition to her parents, Margaret Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, John, in 1985; and her sister, Eileen, in 2015. She is survived by two daughters, Catherine (Robert) Messner of Uniontown, Ohio, and Maureen (John) Musson of North Ridgeville, Ohio; four grandchildren, Kevin (Jill) Messner of Oxford, Ohio, William (Kelly) Messner of Copley, Ohio, Julia Musson Mitchell of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and Daniel (Misty) Musson of Cleveland, Ohio and 12 great-grandchildren. There will be no calling hours. A Memorial Mass will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, August 31 at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 1676 Cleveland-Massillon Rd in Copley, followed by burial at Rose Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Concordia at Sumner - Employees Appreciation Fund, Sumner Pkwy., Copley, OH 44321 or to Seiberling Nature Realm, 1828 Smith Rd, Akron, OH 44313. The family would like to give special thanks to the many aides who assisted Margaret Ellen with their loving care in her declining years.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 30, 2019