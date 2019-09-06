Home

Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
330-699-2600
Margaret Frances McClain

Margaret Frances McClain Obituary
Margaret Frances McClain Together Again Margaret Frances McClain, 69, of Akron, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Akron City Hospital. She was born April 30, 1950 in Akron, daughter of the late William and June Wheeler Gault. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy McClain; daughter, Michelle Lybrook; and brothers, Thomas and Ray Gault. Margaret's memory will forever be cherished by those who survive:sons, Edward (Julie) Wilson, Richard Wilson; her grandchildren, Brittany Lybrook, Ryan and Nicholas Wilson; sister, Linda Graham; brother, Dan Gault; and her very dear and longtime friend, Vivian Oeffner. Margaret was a loving and caring wife, mother, and grandmother and enjoyed swimming. She had a wonderful sense of humor, understanding that everyone, from time to time, needed a break from the stress of life. She knew that laughter was the best medicine and enjoyed making people laugh. She had a cheerful approach to life and good-natured attitude. Margaret was a giving person, expecting nothing in return. She saw the world in a different light than most and believed the world could be a much better place if everyone took the time to give. Family and friends are welcome for visitation, Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service, beginning at 1:00 p.m., at Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Avenue, NW, Uniontown. Interment will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery in Akron. Those wishing to share their prayers, condolences, or memories may visit: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 6, 2019
