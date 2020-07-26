) Margaret G. Adams, 97, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Peggy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and loving her. She was born on September 3, 1922 to Samuel and Marjorie McKeever. She lived her entire life in the Akron area. Peggy graduated from Buchtel High School in 1941. She worked various jobs throughout her life, the last being at The Carey Co., where she processed group health insurance claims. Peggy was an active member of Visitation of Mary Church (formerly Annunciation). There she was an active member of The St. Anne's Guild and volunteered at the soup kitchen. She loved to garden and to spend time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed her weekly Bridge games with her friends. She also volunteered at Betty Jane elementary school, helping 1st graders learn to read. Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, John (Jack) Adams; her parents; six brothers and sisters, granddaughters, Stephanie and Shannon McCulley, and son-in-law Glenn Kennedy. She is survived by her daughters, Mary Kennedy and Julie McCulley; son and daughter-in-law, John (Ric) and Kathy Adams; grandchildren, Kathleen and Tom Holden, Lynn and Brad Molen, and John and Isabel Adams; great grandchildren, Noah (fiance Kirsten), Kaitlin, and Sabrina Wilfred, Jack, Margaret, Will, Maci, Sam and Meileigh Molen, and John Rene` Adams; great great granchildren, Dakota, Delaney, Adalynn, Krissyn, and Juliette; sister-in-law, Mary Patrick; many loving nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Matthew Catholic Church, 2580 Berne St., Akron at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Rev. Michael Williamson officiating. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to Mass. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. A special thank you to the staff of The Briarwood Healthcare Community for their loving care of Peggy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at: alz.org
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186