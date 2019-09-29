Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street
Uniontown, OH 44685
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street
Uniontown, OH 44685
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street
Uniontown, OH 44685
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street
Uniontown, OH 44685
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Sturm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret G. "Muggs" Sturm

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret G. "Muggs" Sturm Obituary
Margaret G. Sturm "Muggs" Margaret G. Sturm, age 92, passed away on September 28, 2019. Born in Morgantown, W. Va., she graduated from the University of West Virginia and lived in the Tallmadge and Hartville areas most of her life. Margaret was employed with Goodyear for six years as a chemical research librarian. Her hobbies included gardening, woodworking, travel, cooking and caring for her family. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Davis Gray and Margaret Ford, and brother, Thomas David Gray Jr. She is survived by the love of her life, her husband of 60+ years, Budd Harvey Sturm; sons, James M.G. Sturm, D.O. (Sheerin B. Sturm, D.O.) and Charles H.F. Sturm, M.D. (Kathy K. Sturm); daughters, Catherine A. Sturm-Hughes (Bruce D. Hughes), Mary F. Sturm, M.D. (John R. Wilson), Margaret "Susan" Wilson (Ron W. Wilson), Appoline C.R. Mahle (Ron L. Mahle) and Emma L. Daggett (Eric L. Daggett); grandchildren, Breena D. Hughes, Caitlyn E.R. Hughes, Megan L. Wilson, Amanda E. Wilson, Joshua L. Wilson, Alex W. Wilson, Andrew T. Wilson, Anna M. Wilson, Benjamin D. Sturm, Cameron H. Sturm, Jacob A. Sturm, Michael C. Sturm, Avery A. Sturm, Morgan R. Sturm, Leyton G. Sturm, Leanna M. Mahle, Alisha M. Proctor, Kara L. Daggett and Caroline R. Daggett; great-grandchildren, Bennett D. Hensley and Maggie J. Proctor. Those who knew and loved her dearly, knew her as a generous, determined and feisty woman. Her heart, mind and soul were boundless. Through her efforts and example she left the world a better place than she came into it. Friends and family will be received Monday, from 6 to 8 p.m., and Tuesday, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW, UNIONTOWN, Ohio 44685 (one block NW of the square of 619 & Cleveland Ave.), where Funeral service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. with Rev. John R. Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Peace Cemetery in Hartville. Memorials may be made to Aultman Compassionate Care, 2821 Woodlawn Avenue NW, Canton, OH 44708. (Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now