Margaret G. Sturm "Muggs" Margaret G. Sturm, age 92, passed away on September 28, 2019. Born in Morgantown, W. Va., she graduated from the University of West Virginia and lived in the Tallmadge and Hartville areas most of her life. Margaret was employed with Goodyear for six years as a chemical research librarian. Her hobbies included gardening, woodworking, travel, cooking and caring for her family. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Davis Gray and Margaret Ford, and brother, Thomas David Gray Jr. She is survived by the love of her life, her husband of 60+ years, Budd Harvey Sturm; sons, James M.G. Sturm, D.O. (Sheerin B. Sturm, D.O.) and Charles H.F. Sturm, M.D. (Kathy K. Sturm); daughters, Catherine A. Sturm-Hughes (Bruce D. Hughes), Mary F. Sturm, M.D. (John R. Wilson), Margaret "Susan" Wilson (Ron W. Wilson), Appoline C.R. Mahle (Ron L. Mahle) and Emma L. Daggett (Eric L. Daggett); grandchildren, Breena D. Hughes, Caitlyn E.R. Hughes, Megan L. Wilson, Amanda E. Wilson, Joshua L. Wilson, Alex W. Wilson, Andrew T. Wilson, Anna M. Wilson, Benjamin D. Sturm, Cameron H. Sturm, Jacob A. Sturm, Michael C. Sturm, Avery A. Sturm, Morgan R. Sturm, Leyton G. Sturm, Leanna M. Mahle, Alisha M. Proctor, Kara L. Daggett and Caroline R. Daggett; great-grandchildren, Bennett D. Hensley and Maggie J. Proctor. Those who knew and loved her dearly, knew her as a generous, determined and feisty woman. Her heart, mind and soul were boundless. Through her efforts and example she left the world a better place than she came into it. Friends and family will be received Monday, from 6 to 8 p.m., and Tuesday, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW, UNIONTOWN, Ohio 44685 (one block NW of the square of 619 & Cleveland Ave.), where Funeral service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. with Rev. John R. Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Peace Cemetery in Hartville. Memorials may be made to Aultman Compassionate Care, 2821 Woodlawn Avenue NW, Canton, OH 44708. (Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 29, 2019