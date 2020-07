Margaret Inez Green, 84, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at St. Edward Care Village. Margaret was born November 19, 1935 to Henry and Margaret (Lemmon) Sanderson in Denver, Colorado and came to Cuyahoga Falls in 1971. She was employed by Summit County MRDD as a billing clerk for over 15 years retiring in 2001. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. Margaret was preceded in death by her son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Tammi Green and is survived by her children, James (Joann) Green, Sharon Marunich, Michael (Trish Wintergreen) Green, Alison (Mark) Stubbendieck, Joe (Beatris) Green and Tim (Jennifer) Green; grandchildren, Jessica Green, Frank (Gladys), Chris and Amanda Marunich, Nicholas Tatko, Shawn Green, Jennifer (Nick) Seeling, Morgan and Madison Stubbendieck and Zack, Alexander and Sydney Green; great grandchildren, Mikayla and Tyler Seeling, Anthony Green, Inaki and Xander Marunich. The family will receive friends Monday, July 27, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Anthony Funeral Home, 1990 S. Main St., Akron. A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 3179 Kent Rd., Stow OH 44224. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.