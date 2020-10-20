Margaret H. Leach, 97, died Thursday morning, October 15, 2020, at home. Mrs. Leach was born May 12, 1923 in Parma, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Glenn. She was married in Akron, Ohio in 1949, and lived in Akron, Richfield, and Wooster, Ohio before moving to Beaufort in 2011. She was dedicated to helping others through her volunteer work, as well as crocheting afghans for those in need. She is survived by her four daughters and their spouses, Susan Wettergreen (Chuck) of Asheville, NC, Linda Murr (Bob) of Beaufort, SC, Karen Leach (Denton Hoyer) of West Haven, CT and Diane Cope (Steve) of Ft. Myers, FL. She was the doting grandmother of six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and loving sister of Loretta Mathews (deceased) and Marion Lillie. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Monday, October 19, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Beaufort, and interment and graveside service will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Rose Hill Burial Park, 3653 W. Market St., Akron, Ohio 44333. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friends of Caroline Hospice, 1110 13th St. Port Royal, SC 29935 or St. Franciscan Center, 85 Mattis Dr., St. Helena Island, SC 29920.