) Nelson Margaret H. 'Margie' (Stanford) Nelson, 98, died on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton, FL. She was born May 28, 1921 in Akron, OH to George and Margaret Stanford. Margie was a 1939 graduate of Suffield High School. She worked for Cornwell Tools, Montgomery Ward Catalog and Hygenic Dental. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Francis; her parents, George and Margaret Stanford; son, David G. Nelson, Sr.; sister, Dorothy Stanford and her brother, Robert Stanford. She is survived by daughters, Patricia (Gary) Cox and Susan (Alan) Gish; grandchildren, Laura (David) Parsons, Tara Whitman and David Nelson, Jr.; 8 great grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and her very 'Special Angel' Joan McLeod. Thank you to all the staff at Brookdale Gardens in Bradenton and the staff at Manatee Memorial Hospital. Cremation has taken place and there will be a private Graveside Memorial at a later date. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 25, 2020