Margaret A. Heflin, 86, passed away on December 1, 2020. She was born in Akron, Ohio on August 18, 1934 to the late Harold and Edna Luli. She grew up in Akron and graduated from Akron South High School in 1952 and worked in advertising most of her life. She was a member of St. Francis de Sales Church and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Marshall Heflin; and is survived by several family members; and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Church, 4019 Manchester Rd., Akron, OH 44319. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. For the safety of the family and other guests, masks are required while in the building. Your cooperation and patience are appreciated. Interment following at Holy Cross Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with Margaret's family at the funeral home website. Bacher - Portage Lakes 330-644-0024




