Margaret



Hoover (Fetchin)



TOGETHER AGAIN



Margaret Hoover, 97, passed away June 19, 2019 after a few months of declining health and four days in the hospital. She was born October 24, 1921 in Portage, PA to the late Pete and Mary Fetchin. After graduating from high school as the valedictorian of the class of 1939 in Monaca, PA, she married and moved to Akron. She worked on barrage balloons during World War II.



Margaret was the consummate homemaker devoted to her family. Her artistic talent was expressed in her cooking, sewing, and cake decorating. She read voluminously and was a whiz at crossword puzzles. She enjoyed surprising her family with long-remembered Russian words and phrases. While she never drove a car (Thank Heavens), her home was her castle and she lived the life she wanted, with many memorable vacations. She will be greatly missed.



In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Charles Hoover, Sr., whom she married on Christmas Day 1941; siblings, Peter, John, Greg, and Joe Fetchin, Julia Grimm, Helen Fitzsimmons, Sue Powell, Ann Alleman, and Mary Fetchin. She is survived by her son, Charles Hoover, Jr.; daughter, Ivy (aka Judy) Hoover; many nieces and nephews.



Funeral service will be held at 1 P.M. on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319, with Pastor Darryl Moulder officiating. Family and friends may call on Monday from 11:30 A.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made in Margaret's name to the Haven of Rest, P.O. Box 547, Akron, Ohio 44309; Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Rd., Twinsburg, Ohio 44087; or a . To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.



SCHERMESSER



(330) 899-9107



www.schermesserfh.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary