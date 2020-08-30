1/1
Margaret I. Freeman
BARBERTON -- Margaret I. Freeman, 96, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bruce and Nellie Sturtz; husband, Ernest; son, Jim Freeman; grandson, Mark Freeman; sister, Nellie Brown and special niece Barbara Ann Smith. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Sandy Freeman; granddaughters, Brandy and Laura Freeman all of Barberton; grandson, Jimmy Freeman of Rapid City, SD; 5 great-grandsons and a number of great-great grandchildren. Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (SILVA-HOSTETLER, 330-825-8700)




MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
330-825-8700
