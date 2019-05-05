Home

Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 665-1700
Margaret Colyer
Margaret (Peggy) Colyer, February 28 1933 to May 1 2019. Beloved of God now rests in Glory.

Meeting her there: parents, Russell and Mable Mitchell; brother, Russell Mitchell (Barb); sister, Jean Falor (William); Husband, David Colyer; in laws, Benjamin and Lela Colyer and beloved son, Steven Colyer.

Left with countless memories, daughter, Katherine Kuehl (Jerome); daughter-in-law, Jane Colyer; grandchildren, Andy Paratore (Julie) Sophia, Ethan, Angela Paratore (Joseph) Dylan, Jacob, Isabella, Dustin Hecker (Brittany) Logan, Landon; precious nieces and nephews and their children.

In Peggy's memory donations can be made to Paws with a Cause at www.pawswithacause.org

Private family services. Services under the care of Rose Hill Funeral Home. Memories and condolences maybe shared at www.rosehillbp.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 5, 2019
