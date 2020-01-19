Home

Margaret J. Lake Obituary
Margaret J. Lake, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020 with her family by her side. Born in Akron, OH she was a lifelong resident of the area. Margaret was first and foremost a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, but also found time to volunteer at Children's Hospital of Akron. She enjoyed horseback riding, gardening, animals, and family vacations at her uncle's cabin in Canada. Margaret was preceded in death by her loving husband, Noel E. and is survived by her by children, Cynthia J. (Scott) Bullock, Noel R. Lake, and Kimberly G. (Paul) Hurray; brother, Jack (Joan) Oliver; and granddaughter, Lisa (Michael) Yaeger. The family wishes to thank the staff at Ohio Living Rockynol Assisted Living, Chaplain Tim Short and the Justin T. Rogers Hospice Center for their care and compassion. Private services will be held at the discretion of the family. Donations in Margaret's memory may be made to One of a Kind Pet Rescue at http://www.oneofakindpets.com or the Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center at http://www.clevelandclinic.org.(Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 19, 2020
