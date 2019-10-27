|
|
Margaret J. Vaughan, age 91, passed away on Oct. 23, 2019. She was born on January 3, 1928 in Akron to the late Frank and Angeline Granieri. Margaret enjoyed spending her time volunteering, gardening and crafts. She adored her grandchildren and was loved by all. Preceded in death by her husband, Daniel T. Vaughan; sisters, Connie Barbone, Mary Oriolt, Ida Wietzel; she is survived by sons, Tim (Anne) Vaughan and Marty (Linda) Vaughan; grandchildren, Adam and Erin Vaughan and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Monday at St. Hilary Catholic Church, 2750 W. Market St. Fairlawn, Ohio 44333, where friends may call one hour prior to mass. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 27, 2019