Hummel Funeral Home (Akron)
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
330-253-6126
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Hilary Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Hilary Catholic Church
2750 W. Market St.
Fairlawn, OH
Margaret J. Vaughan


1928 - 2019
Margaret J. Vaughan Obituary
Margaret J. Vaughan, age 91, passed away on Oct. 23, 2019. She was born on January 3, 1928 in Akron to the late Frank and Angeline Granieri. Margaret enjoyed spending her time volunteering, gardening and crafts. She adored her grandchildren and was loved by all. Preceded in death by her husband, Daniel T. Vaughan; sisters, Connie Barbone, Mary Oriolt, Ida Wietzel; she is survived by sons, Tim (Anne) Vaughan and Marty (Linda) Vaughan; grandchildren, Adam and Erin Vaughan and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Monday at St. Hilary Catholic Church, 2750 W. Market St. Fairlawn, Ohio 44333, where friends may call one hour prior to mass. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 27, 2019
