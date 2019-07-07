Home

Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 665-1700
Margaret Jane Nicoletti (McKay) TOGETHER AGAIN

Margaret J Nicoletti, age 90, born and raised in the Bronx, N.Y. went home to be with the Lord and to her most beloved and recently departed husband Vito. Married for 70 loving and caring years together and most recently separated by Vito's passing, it was just 27 days before Margaret reunited with him together in eternity.

Margaret leaves behind her only and most loved son, Richard (Lisa) and most adored and proud grandmother to Alec, and close friend of the Tyrpak family, Shirley and David (Tammy).

A loving wife, mother and housekeeper Margaret ventured out in the early 60's to begin a 20+ years of working first as a receptionist/secretary at the World Headquarters of Lone Star Cement Corporation located on Park Avenue in NYC. While there having only achieved a high school education she went on to become the first female Executive and ended her career there having earned the coveted responsibility of Executive to the President Manager Office Services.

Always loving, selfless, forgiving, understanding, comforting and protective, I am so proud of her life's accomplishments and have been truly blessed of having her here for so many years in my life. God bless you Mom you are my hero and the true love of my life. Gods speed until we meet again in God's great kingdom.

Graveside service will be on Wednesday, July 10th at 10 a.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019
