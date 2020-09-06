) Wolf THEN AND NOW On Monday, August 3rd, 2020, Margaret Jean (Phegley) Wolf, loving wife, mother of four, grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of three, passed away at the age of 90. Jean was born on November 7th, 1929 in St. Louis, Missouri to William and Catherine Phegley. She graduated from Waterloo High School in 1946. She took her first job at City Ice and Fuel Company in St. Louis, Missouri and later took a job with The General Insurance Company of America. It is there that she met her husband Fredrick R. Wolf. Their loving relationship spanned more than 69 years. Fred and Jean were married on September 15, 1951 in St. Louis, Missouri. They raised three sons and one daughter, Fredrick, Jeffrey, Sandra and Stephen.Jean was a wonderful wife, mother and homemaker. She always took time to be the number one cheerleader for her children at their sporting events and extracurricular activities. She loved to volunteer at her church and school running the library and leading students in Sunday school. Later in life Jean and Fred loved to travel the country and abroad. In 1992 they moved to Florida for retirement. There, they made many new friends while enjoying their retirement and developing new passions such as the game of golf. Jean made her first "hole in one" while in Florida and loved to show the article and ball that she signed and dated as proof of her accomplishment. Jean's favorite passion of all was spending time with her grandchildren. She loved having everyone to their house in Oyster Creek in Englewood, Florida. Many fun Spring Breaks, Christmas holidays and summer get-aways were enjoyed during their 25 years at the Wolf household in Florida. In 2017, Jean and Fred returned to Ohio where they could be close to family and friends. Jean was preceded in death by her father, William; her mother, Catherine; her brother, William; son, Fredrick; and grandson, Kenneth. She is survived by husband, Fredrick; three children, Jeffrey, Sandra, Stephen; and grandchildren, Karl, Kristopher, Kevin, Jordan, Grayson and Sophia. Condolences may be sent to Fredrick Wolf, 807 West Ave. Apt. 5904, Elyria, Ohio 44035. Currently there are no plans for a funeral service. A memorial service will be held at a future date.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store