Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
Margaret "Billie" Joan Mayfield (Bibler)

WOOSTER -- Margaret Joan "Billie" Mayfield, 78, of Wooster passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at her home.

She was born October 13, 1940 in Akron, the daughter of William and Marcaria Corwin Bibler. She married Blair Mayfield on June 6, 1973. He survives.

She retired as a Deputy Sheriff from the Summit Co. Sheriff Department and she had spent many years as a stay at home mom. Billie was a member of the Mohican Church of the Brethren. She loved to sew and quilt and she loved her grandbabies and her donkey "Casey". She also enjoyed her dogs.

Surviving in addition to her husband, Blair; are her children, Paula (Brian) Willey, Kathy (Jeff) Straughan, Patti (Tim) Benner, Cindy Keifer, Mike (Theresa) Mayfield and Danny (Bev) Mayfield; 17 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; a sister, Marsha and a son-in-law, Mike Neitzelt.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Sandy Neitzelt.

There will be no calling hours.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Mohican Church of the Brethren, 7759 N. Elyria Rd., West Salem with Pastor Paul Bartholomew officiating. Inurnment of cremains will follow in the church cemetery.

McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster is assisting the family.

Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Mohican Church of the Brethren.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcintirebradhamsleek.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 17, 2019
