) Klinger NORTON -- Margaret June (McCauley) Klinger, 76, of Norton passed away, Monday, April 13, 2020. She was born July 21, 1943 in Pittsburgh, PA. to the late Herman and Mary (nee Rua) McCauley. She was preceded in death by her son, Joey and brother, John McCauley. Margaret is survived by her husband, Frank; son, Eric and daughter, Christie. She is also survived by her sister, Millie Leone; sister-in-law, Nancy Porter; nieces, Carrie, Becky and Stacey; nephews, Matthew, Michael, Frank and John. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service and interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery will be at a later date. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020