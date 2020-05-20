Margaret Kathleen Fauser
Margaret (Peg) Kathleen Fauser lost her courageous battle with ovarian cancer on April 30, 2020. She lived and worked in Michigan as a Public Health administrator for most of her career. After retiring she returned to Fairlawn, OH. She was active in her spiritual groups and a volunteer tutor for students in Akron and Cleveland. She loved the Summit Metro Parks, especially the Seiberling Nature Center. Other interests included yoga and writing. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Summit Metro Parks are suggested.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hummel Funeral Homes and Crematories
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
330-253-6126
