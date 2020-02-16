|
) Margaret L. "Peg" Hansen Crapo, age 75, of Kent, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, with family by her side. Peg was born June 16, 1944 in Ravenna, to Louis "Kelly" and Virginia (Thomas) Hansen. Peg was an avid crafter and enjoyed traveling and teaching crafting at various shows and conventions. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her children, John (Nancy) Crapo, Richard "Rick" (Sue) Crapo, Christopher Crapo, and Betsy (Mark) Gordon; grandchildren, Rebekah (Calvin) Kirkland, Hannah Gordon, Andrew Crapo, Michael Crapo and Lauren Crapo; great-grandson, Xander Kirkland; brothers, Richard (Joyce) Hansen and Thomas (Lynn) Hansen; and sister, Pauline (Terry) Halper. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Robert Crapo; daughter, Cheryl Kirschner; sister, Alice Wiesel; and brother, Louis Hansen. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 16, 2020