Margaret L. Karnis, 98, died May 21, 2020 in the presence of her family. Born August 14, 1921 in New Castle, PA to Michael and Mary Burda Chabak, she was an Akron area resident most of her life and a member of St. Hilary Parish. Preceded in death in 2003 by her husband, Andrew; she is survived by her daughters, Karen (Joseph) Caito and Sandy (John) Davis; grandchildren, Eric Williams, Jason Williams and Andy Davis; and great grandchildren, Jackson and Jagger Williams. Private services for her family with inurnment at Holy Cross Cemetery will be held. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 24, 2020.