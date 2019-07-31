|
|
Margaret
"Peggy" L. Krise (Myers)
TOGETHER AGAIN
Margaret L. Krise, "Peggy", age 82, of Akron, Ohio, died on Monday, July 29, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on January 16, 1937 in Gallitzin, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Charles and Margaret (nee Lilly) Myers.
Peggy loved to bowl, fish, play cards and bingo. She enjoyed being employed by the food industry. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Deborah (Paul) Hanus, Rebecca (Rick) Pacheco, Timothy Krise, Pamela (Jeff) Kozlowski, Susan Graham, Arnold J. (Cheryl) Krise, Jr., and Amy (Charles) Murray; 20 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren; her sister, Joan Travato also survives.
Other than her parents; Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold J. Krise, Sr., whom she married on August 24, 1957, he preceded her on January 22, 2004; and five siblings.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, Ohio 44305; 330-784-3334, where Father Michael Williamson will celebrate Peggy's life.
Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. and also one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Margaret will be laid to rest next to her husband in Northlawn Memorial Gardens, Peninsula, Ohio.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 31, 2019