Margaret L. Munro, 94, passed away on May 1, 2019. Margaret was born in Akron on February 4, 1925 to the late George and Jeanie May McKee.



Margaret loved to travel and had fond memories of many vacations and her winters in Florida. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend and will be truly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her two sons, James and Kenneth Waller; and brother, William McKee. She is survived by her sister, Florence Clapper; grandchildren, Tamara Waller, Tracy (Jim) Long, Cindy (Ron) Chapman, Jeff (Jenn) Waller, and Shelly (DJ) Lang; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 10 to 12 followed by a 12 noon funeral service at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park.



