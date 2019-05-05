Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Margaret L. Munro


1925 - 2019
Margaret L. Munro Obituary
Margaret L. Munro

Margaret L. Munro, 94, passed away on May 1, 2019. Margaret was born in Akron on February 4, 1925 to the late George and Jeanie May McKee.

Margaret loved to travel and had fond memories of many vacations and her winters in Florida. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend and will be truly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her two sons, James and Kenneth Waller; and brother, William McKee. She is survived by her sister, Florence Clapper; grandchildren, Tamara Waller, Tracy (Jim) Long, Cindy (Ron) Chapman, Jeff (Jenn) Waller, and Shelly (DJ) Lang; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 10 to 12 followed by a 12 noon funeral service at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park.

To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 5, 2019
