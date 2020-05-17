TOGETHER AGAIN AKRON -- Margaret L. Savage, 91, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, May 13, 2020, at Briarwood Assisted Living in Stow following a long and fulfilling life. Margaret was born in Windber, Pa. on July 12, 1928, a daughter of the late Frank and Julia Bichinski Tarr, and came to Youngstown as a child. She moved to Akron in 2008 following the death of her husband. Margaret worked as a sales clerk for McCrory's in downtown Youngstown from 1944 until 1964, and then worked for over 20 years for J.C. Penney in the Mahoning Plaza, retiring in 1987. Mrs. Savage volunteered at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown and worked bingo at St. Mary Byzantine Church, also in Youngstown. She enjoyed playing bingo, bowling, and fishing. She was a member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown, where she was a member of the Altar & Rosary Society, and she became a member of Blessed Trinity Parish in Akron after moving here. Margaret leaves to mourn her loss and cherish her memory her son, William (Debbie) Savage of Boardman; her daughter, Patricia (Bill) Blankenship of Akron; three grandsons, Jason (Mary Jo) Savage, Nick (Gianna) Savage, and Ryan Savage; two great-granddaughters, Sabrina and Paige; three great-grandsons, Joey, Lincoln, and Steel; two step-grandsons, Bill and Cory Blankenship; and three step-great-grandchildren, Lucy, Maddox, and Von. Margaret's husband of 58 years, Arthur Savage, whom she married Aug., 23, 1947, passed away Feb. 4, 2006; three siblings, Helen Mehalko, James P. Kotyuk, and Irene Kotouc, are also deceased. Because of the virus pandemic, private funeral services will take place Monday, May 18, at Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown. Private committal services will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Margaret will be laid to rest next to her husband. Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to view and share this obituary, and to send condolences online to Margaret's family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 17, 2020.