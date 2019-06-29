Home

Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Ave.
Tallmadge, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory
73 North Ave.
Margaret L. Strayer


1927 - 2019
Margaret L. Strayer Obituary
Margaret L. Strayer (Halmasy)

TALLMADGE --

Margaret L. Strayer (Halmasy), 92, was welcomed into Heaven by Jesus and His Mother on June 26, 2019.

Margaret was born in Lorain, Ohio to the late Julius and Mary Baumgartner Halmasy. She was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Margaret loved her family, especially her five grandchildren who were her pride and joy. She was a devoted and loving wife to her husband of 60 years, Dwight. In addition to her family, her greatest devotion and love was for her God to whom she was a faithful servant.

Margaret was preceded in death by her sisters, Sister Wilma Halmasy, OSF, Mary (Thomas) Cochran and Martha Sarlouis; brothers, Julius and Lawrence Halmasy. She is survived by her beloved husband, Dwight; children, Michele Strayer, Stephen (Barbara) Strayer, Ann (Thomas) Ponyik, John (Tina) Strayer; grandchildren, Michael, Alexander and John Strayer, Meghan Ponyik, and Jessaca Strayer; sisters-in-law, Dolores and Bonnie Halmasy; brother-in-law, Joseph Sarlouis; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 1 until 4 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (on the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory, 73 North Ave. with Fr. John Hengle officiating. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from June 29 to June 30, 2019
