Margaret Lehman

Margaret Barrowman Lehman, 96, departed this world on July 21, 2020. She was born on December 19, 1923 to John and Jean (Conn) Fisher in Gillespie, Illinois. Marge spent her youth there with her three sisters and parents in a Scottish Community where she played the clarinet in her high school band. At 18, she moved with her sister Mary to Chicago. There she met her future husband, John Lehman. They were married on June 8, 1946 and then relocated to Akron, Ohio. Marge was devoted to her family being a great wife, mom, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was involved in the churches she attended as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, President of the Women's Association, and head of the funeral dinner committee. Over the years, she worked at O'Neil's, earned her real estate license and worked in the voting booth as a precinct committee person for Ward 6. She even learned to drive at the age of 50. Marge was quick to adapt to whatever she was doing and in her final years, she loved to get together with family, shop, visit the casinos, go out to eat and attend shows at E.J. Thomas. We are going to miss her caring ways, her positive outlook and her pleasant personality. She was predeceased by husband, John; sons, John Jr. and Jim; and sister, Mary Granger. Marge is survived by her children, Pat (Dave) Long, Peggy Heffelman and Jeff (Debbie) Lehman; grandchildren, Kim Long, Nancy (Todd) Neville, Brian (Laura) Long, Greg (Sara) Lehman and Justin Lehman; great-grandchildren, Alex, Avery, Adam, Ava, Charlie, Maritza and Amara; sisters, Rachel, England and Nettie (John) Saric; sister-in-law, Norma Lehman; and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron 44305. Memorial service to immediately follow. Because of the Coronavirus no reception will be held. Dr. David Weyrick officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity
in Marge's memory.