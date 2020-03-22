|
|
) BARBERTON -- Margaret Lesney (nee Ward), 91, passed away March 20, 2020 at Manor Care of Barberton. Margaret was born in Barberton where she was a life resident and member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Walter; parents, Thomas and Nellie; grandson, Tim Velloney; and eight brothers and sisters; she is survived by her sons, Gary and Jim Lesney; daughters, Judy Suboticki and Susan Burroughs; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandhildren; eight great-great grandchildren; companion, Franke Burdett; and several nieces and nephews. Private funeral services will be held for the family. Interment at St. Nicholas Cemetery. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com. (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 22, 2020