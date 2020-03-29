|
|
Today, we celebrate the life of Margaret Lucille Hall. Margaret was the beloved Mother of Grant Stuart Hall who has a DEVOTED wife, Debra Kay Hall. From that union Margaret was the grateful grandmother of Bryson Stuart Hall, Hanna Kay Hall, Shelby Jean Hall and Garrett Edward Hall. Her dear grandchildren were her light, love and life. She BLESSES them. Margaret was a graduate of Business College, Barberton School of Commerce and also a graduate of the University of Akron. Margaret was licensed by the state of Ohio with a Masters Degree to counsel. Margaret loved to work with people and had unconditional positive regard to each client; however, her greatest love was God, the Holy Spirit and Jesus. Margaret worked for 20 years in two private practices for M.D.'s Dr. Defreest and Dr. Fedorko. Margaret also counseled a great many employees in the Employee Assistance Program at Longaberger Basket Company for 12 years. Earlier in Margaret's life she counseled at Edwin Shaw Hospital which she loved. We will celebrate you mother and grandmother. Margaret is survived by brothers, Reverend Lee R. Hance and Dr. James D. Hance, PhD of Deerfield Beach, Florida and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sisters, Dovie Ruth Wilson, Jo Helen Swope, LPN and brother, William B. Hance. Margaret's request was no flowers; rather, "take yourself out to dinner and celebrate this wonderful life given to us by our Father God." At Margaret's request, there will be no memorial services.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020