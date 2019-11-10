|
Margaret M. Burtscher, 87, formerly of Akron, passed away on November 5, 2019 in Round Rock, Texas. Margaret was born in Anita, Pennsylvania on February 12, 1932 to the late Gellert and Anna Piszker. Margaret was a longtime member of St. Matthew Parish. She had many interests, including gardening and playing bingo with friends. Above all, she loved spending time with her family. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Burtscher; and nine siblings. She will be dearly missed by her children, Kathy Park, Bob (Samantha) Burtscher, and Dave (Kathy) Burtscher; brother, William Piszker; grandchildren, Jonathan Park (Emily Ardolino), Daniel Park, Amy Criss (Jason McDowell), and Glenda Criss; great-grandchildren CJ McDowell, Aiden Forshey, and Caitlin Forshey. Family and friends may visit on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at NEWCOMER AKRON, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, where prayers will be held on Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Matthew Church, 2580 Berne St., Akron. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Margaret may be made to One Of A Kind Pet Rescue, 1929 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44314 (330) 865-6200 www.oneofakindpets.com. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 10, 2019