Margaret Mae Knotts STOW -- "Well, that job is done!" was a familiar saying of hardworking Margaret Mae (Ridenour) Knotts of Stow/Cuyahoga Falls. Margaret would like to let you know that her work here is done. She received her calling peacefully on September 3, 2019 at the age of 85, and her new assignment includes a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be playing bingo, fishing, camping, working crossword puzzles and listening to Elvis. Margaret was born in Preston County, WV on April 8, 1934 to Ruth (Plum) Ridenour and Ralph Ridenour. She learned her work ethic growing up on a farm along with three brothers, two sisters and many nearby cousins and friends in the hollows of beautiful WV. Known as "Till" or "Tillie," she didn't even know her given name until grade school! Margaret had many fond memories from working at "Mary and Ted's" on Main street in Hudson. In recent years, many knew her as "Grannie" a nickname she wore with pride. She was preceded in death by ex-husband, Lawrence Knotts, with whom she migrated from WV to Chicago, later settling in Stow, OH. Margaret is survived by children, Brenda Ellyson (fiancee Gail Williams) of Mogadore, Debra Knotts Meadows (Jim) of Cleveland and Steven Knotts (Laura) of Macedonia; grandchildren, Kyle and Craig Ellyson; Rileigh, Devon and Reese Knotts; brother, Don Ridenour, as well as a blessing of many beloved nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Visitation will be held at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Rd., Stow, OH 44224 on Sunday, September 8 from 4 to 6 p.m., where service will be held Monday, 11 a.m. Burial, Silver Springs Cemetery, 5080 Stow Rd., Stow, OH 44224. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the , 70 West Streetsboro St., Suite 201, Hudson, OH 44236. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the fine people of Cardinal Village in Cuyahoga Falls. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 6, 2019