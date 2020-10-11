1/2
Margaret Mary Fissinger
HUDSON - Margaret Mary Fissinger passed away peacefully on October 4 at the age of 93. Margaret lived a life rooted in faith, dedicated to family, and inspired by the life of the mind. It would be hard to imagine a more intriguing blend of elegance, sass, intelligence, and class. Margaret was one of the first women to graduate from the College of Arts & Sciences at St. Louis University, with a BA in philosophy, and she later earned a Masters in Public Administration from Cleveland State. Margaret brought a discerning eye and extensive knowledge of art to her role as a docent at the Dartmouth College Hood Museum of Art, the Art Institute of Chicago, and the Akron Art Museum, and she enjoyed analyzing and discussing literature with three different book clubs right up to the end of her life. Born in St. Louis, Margaret raised her family in Cleveland Heights with her husband Bill, subsequently moving to Hanover, New Hampshire and Chicago, and then relocating to Hudson in 2004. A lifelong devout Catholic, Margaret was a member of St. Mary's parish in Hudson, and she envisioned and prayed for a future church that ordains women and stays true to Christ's message of radical redemptive love. Preceded in death by the love of her life and husband of 63 years, William Fissinger, Margaret is survived by her children, Matthew (Rosemary Healy), Ann Manning (Philip Jones), Mary (William) Walsh, Peter (Colleen), Ellen Barrett, Julie (Kevin Mulcahy); her sixteen grandchildren Matt, Billy, Dan, Andrew, Amy, Ryan, Brian, Peter, Craig, James, Mary Rose, Jack, Gavin, Mike, Grace, and Caroline; and three great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM Saturday, October 17 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 340 North Main Street, Hudson, OH 44236. Anyone not able to attend in person can join us through live stream: www.stmaryhudson.cc/livestream St. Mary's requires mask wearing and social distancing as precautions against spreading COVID-19. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Family Connections of Northeast Ohio (https://familyconnections1.org/get-involved/donate/) or St. Labre Indian School (https://www.stlabre.org/) (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
October 11, 2020
