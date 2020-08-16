Margaret Mary Holt, of Springfield Township, 82, passed away and went home to be with her Lord on August 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Avery Holt; parents, Martha and Vincent Harris; sisters, Patricia Davis and Doris Maiert; and infant sons, Matthew and Luke. Margaret is survived by her son, John (Andrea) Holt; grandchildren, Robert Holt, Andrew (Alisha) Zink, Jordan Anne (Seth) Phillips, Alex Butler, Jessica Holt and Johanna Holt; daughter, Nadine Magestro; grandson, Sean (Kim) Magestro; daughter, Wanda Waller; grandchildren, Melissa (Brian) Eddy, Amanda (Justin) Haddox, Melinda (Zane) Robey; son, Mark Holt; grandchildren, Christina Holt, Matthew Holt, and Thomas Holt; and 14 great grandchildren. Margaret was born March 8, 1938 and was raised in Akron, Ohio where she is survived by her brothers, Bing Harris, Joe Harris, and Frank Harris, and her sister, Martha 'Sparky' Long; many more family and friends. She will be missed by all. You may be gone from our sight, but you will never be gone from our hearts. We may not be able to see your face, but we will always see your sweet smile. We may never hear your voice again, but you will forever echo in our soul. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Due to the current pandemic, a private ceremony for immediate family was held. Margaret was laid to rest with her husband at Northlawn Memorial Gardens, 4724 State Rd., Peninsula, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to AJ Search and Rescue, P.O. Box 13725, Fairlawn, Ohio 44334 or at ajssearchandrescue.org
. This non-profit organization helped to find Margaret's beloved pets (Lilly and Pebbles) their forever homes. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
(Billow FALLS Chapel)