Margaret (Pat) McCrossin TOGETHER AGAIN CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Margaret P. (Pat) McCrossin, 80, passed away October 28, 2019. Born in Akron on April 15, 1939 to the late Joseph and Margaret McCrossin, Pat was a longtime resident of Cuyahoga Falls. She was a parishioner of St. Eugene Catholic Church. She was an avid traveler and went all over the country with her late husband, Don. In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; siblings, Bill Simmons, Simon McGarvey, Helen Sheets, Lorretta Pyle, and Florence Hall. She is survived by her daughter, Cindy McCrossin; and brother, Joseph (Charlene) McGarvey; dear friends Patricia (Richard) Johnson, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends Thursday, October 31, from 5 - 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel 247 Stow Ave. (at Third St., one block north of Portage Trail) in Cuyahoga Falls, where a funeral service will follow immediately at 7 pm. A private interment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Cuyahoga Falls (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 30, 2019