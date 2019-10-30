Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel
247 Stow Avenue
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-1313
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel
247 Stow Avenue
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel
247 Stow Avenue
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret McCrossin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret (Pat) McCrossin


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret (Pat) McCrossin Obituary
Margaret (Pat) McCrossin TOGETHER AGAIN CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Margaret P. (Pat) McCrossin, 80, passed away October 28, 2019. Born in Akron on April 15, 1939 to the late Joseph and Margaret McCrossin, Pat was a longtime resident of Cuyahoga Falls. She was a parishioner of St. Eugene Catholic Church. She was an avid traveler and went all over the country with her late husband, Don. In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; siblings, Bill Simmons, Simon McGarvey, Helen Sheets, Lorretta Pyle, and Florence Hall. She is survived by her daughter, Cindy McCrossin; and brother, Joseph (Charlene) McGarvey; dear friends Patricia (Richard) Johnson, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends Thursday, October 31, from 5 - 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel 247 Stow Ave. (at Third St., one block north of Portage Trail) in Cuyahoga Falls, where a funeral service will follow immediately at 7 pm. A private interment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Cuyahoga Falls (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now