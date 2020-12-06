1/1
Margaret Mendiola
1947 - 2020
Margaret "Peg" A. Mendiola, 73, passed away December 1, 2020, due to complications from Covid-19. She was born in Steubenville, Ohio, on June 5, 1947, and later moved to Akron with her mother. Peg was employed as a caring and compassionate nurse's aide for many years. She was a devoted fan of the Massillon Tigers and enjoyed spending many Friday nights at the football games. She was also an avid bingo player and a faithful member of St. Mary's of Massillon. She was a loving, dedicated and devoted mother and transitioned her job from nurse's aide to holding a variety of jobs at her children's schools. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Bertha Nevling. She is survived by her son, John Mendiola; daughters, Melissa Mendiola (Rossetti), Mandie (Greg) Bilowsky; sister, Kim (Mike) Zita; grandchildren, Sara and Greg, Jr.; nephew, David (Jen) Zita, niece, Megan Zita; great-nieces, Mia and Lexi; and other loving family members and friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Pleasant View Health Care Center for the loving care Peg received and for the friendships she made while there. Additionally, they are incredibly grateful for the care provided by the team at Cleveland Clinic Akron General during her illness. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to Pleasant View Health Care Center's resident activity fund. Peg thoroughly enjoyed the activities provided, and it would honor her memory. Checks may be made payable to Pleasant View Health Care, with "resident activity fund" in the memo. They may be mailed to 401 Snyder Ave, Barberton, OH 44203. Donations may also be made to Cleveland Clinic Hospice in memory of Margaret Mendiola. Private services have taken place. Condolences and memories can be shared with the Mendiola Family at the funeral home website www.bacherfuneralhome.com. Bacher - Norton 330-825-3633




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
(330) 825-3633
Memories & Condolences
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bacher Funeral Home
