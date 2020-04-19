Home

Margaret Obendorfer


1936 - 2020
Margaret Obendorfer Obituary
Margaret Obendorfer, 83, passed away April 11, 2020. Born in Youngstown, Margaret had lived in the Tallmadge area for the past 20 years. She retired in 1999 from Summit County Children's Services with 20 years of service. Margaret was a member of St. Eugene Catholic Church. She enjoyed photography, painting, reading and knitting. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Cecilia and Catherine and brothers, Tom and Bob. Margaret is survived by her husband John "Jack", daughter, Meg (Tom) Cook of Delaware; sons, Kurt Obendorfer of Bath Township and Jay (Ricky Davison) Obendorfer of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Chad Jones, Cory Obendorfer, Toby and Hannah Cook; and brother, Jimmy Needham. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Eugene's Catholic Church at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the , 70 W. Streetsboro St., Suite 201, Hudson, OH 44236.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020
