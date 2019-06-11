Margaret P. Babbo



Margaret Babbo, 88, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019. She was born March 7, 1931 in Akron to the late John and Margaret Brodie. Margaret was the youngest 88-year-old around. Her favorite times were those spent with family and friends. She was a very strong, sweet, and beautiful person and was a great role model to her children and grandchildren. We will all miss her very much.



In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Dominic; sister, Mary Agnes "Mingy" (Tom) Carroll; and son, Stephen. She is survived by her son, Scott (Linda Olds) Babbo; daughter, Stephanie (Mark) Walker; grandchildren, Joe (Sarah) and Josh Walker, Andy, Brodie, and Bryan Babbo, and Angela (Jeff) Mangione; great-grandchildren, Leo and Etta; and former daughters-in-law, Jan Babbo and Elaine Nicholson.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319. Family and friends may call on Thursday, from 5 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Interment will take place at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Margaret's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or to the , Great Rivers Affiliate, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.



