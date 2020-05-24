Margaret Patricia (Pat) Pisanelli THEN AND NOW WADSWORTH -- Margaret Patricia (Pat) Pisanelli, 89, passed away May 20, 2020. She was the daughter of Juanita Riley Weaver and Edward Weaver. Pat was born January 29, 1931 in Tunnelton, West Virginia and graduated from Kingwood High School as class valedictorian. She moved with her family to Ohio where she met her future husband, Julius C. Pisanelli. Pat worked at the Ohio Match Company and the Ben Franklin dime store in Wadsworth prior to her marriage. She and Julius were married at Sacred Heart Church in 1950 where she remained a parishioner. She loved cheering the Cavs and Indians and occasional gambling trips. She is survived by husband, Julius of 69 years; son, Greg (Christine) Pisanelli; daughter, Aliesa Guinter; grandchildren, Matthew (Lauren) Pisanelli, John Guinter, and Lauren N. Pisanelli; and great-grandson, Bennett. She was a selfless mother and meticulous homemaker. She will forever be in our hearts. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, all services will be private. Internment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Special thank you to the wonderful caregivers from the Inn at Coal Ridge and the Apostolic Christian Home. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Heart Association or Sacred Heart Church in Wadsworth, Ohio. Hilliard-Rospert 330-334-1501 wwwHilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 24, 2020.