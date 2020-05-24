MARGARET PATRICIA PISANELLI
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARGARET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Patricia (Pat) Pisanelli THEN AND NOW WADSWORTH -- Margaret Patricia (Pat) Pisanelli, 89, passed away May 20, 2020. She was the daughter of Juanita Riley Weaver and Edward Weaver. Pat was born January 29, 1931 in Tunnelton, West Virginia and graduated from Kingwood High School as class valedictorian. She moved with her family to Ohio where she met her future husband, Julius C. Pisanelli. Pat worked at the Ohio Match Company and the Ben Franklin dime store in Wadsworth prior to her marriage. She and Julius were married at Sacred Heart Church in 1950 where she remained a parishioner. She loved cheering the Cavs and Indians and occasional gambling trips. She is survived by husband, Julius of 69 years; son, Greg (Christine) Pisanelli; daughter, Aliesa Guinter; grandchildren, Matthew (Lauren) Pisanelli, John Guinter, and Lauren N. Pisanelli; and great-grandson, Bennett. She was a selfless mother and meticulous homemaker. She will forever be in our hearts. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, all services will be private. Internment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Special thank you to the wonderful caregivers from the Inn at Coal Ridge and the Apostolic Christian Home. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Heart Association or Sacred Heart Church in Wadsworth, Ohio. Hilliard-Rospert 330-334-1501 wwwHilliardRospert.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved