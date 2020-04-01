|
|
) (Hoffmann) Margaret Pauline Daugherty (Howell) (Hoffmann) passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the age of 91. Maggie was born in Cleveland, Ohio and spent most of her life as a resident of Kent. A graduate with bachelor's and master's degrees from Kent State University, she retired from the Cuyahoga Falls School District with over 30 years of service as a teacher and guidance counselor. She had a second career as a counselor for the Portage Path Behavioral Center. Maggie was a master gardener, a long-time member of the Kent Garden Club and the First United Methodist Church in Cuyahoga Falls. She was preceded in death by her first husband, William Albert Howell and her second husband, Silas Clark Daugherty. She is survived by her sons, William Howell (Lois) of Kent and David Howell of Stow; grandchildren, Kelly (Chris), Karli (Zach), and Brett; great grandchildren, Alexander, Chase, Anna, and Weston; and her sister, Mary Suster of Chagrin Falls, OH. The family would like to thank the Hudson Grande and Harbor Light Hospice for the excellent care their staff members provided Maggie. The family will be arranging a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kent Garden Club, 480 Ravenna Road, Streetsboro, Ohio 44241.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 1, 2020